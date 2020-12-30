  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Chairman & CEO David A. Morken Sold $14.6 million of Shares

December 30, 2020 | About: BAND -1.03%

Chairman & CEO of Bandwidth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A. Morken (insider trades) sold 90,270 shares of BAND on 12/29/2020 at an average price of $162.06 a share. The total sale was $14.6 million.

Bandwidth Inc provides a cloud-based communications platform for enterprises in the United States. It offers solutions including software application programming interfaces for voice and text functionality. Bandwidth Inc has a market cap of $3.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $160.235000 with and P/S ratio of 13.19. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Bandwidth Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of BAND stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $162.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.
  • Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 82,909 shares of BAND stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $178.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Lukas M. Roush sold 75 shares of BAND stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $163.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.25% since.
  • Director Lukas M. Roush sold 75 shares of BAND stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $160.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BAND, click here

.

