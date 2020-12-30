Teradyne Inc (TER) President and CEO Mark E Jagiela Sold $6.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Teradyne Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark E Jagiela (insider trades) sold 52,992 shares of TER on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $118.1 a share. The total sale was $6.3 million.

Teradyne Inc caters to the semiconductor industry. Its products include test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, hard disk drives, solid state disks and circuit boards. Teradyne Inc has a market cap of $19.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $120.290000 with a P/E ratio of 30.22 and P/S ratio of 7.24. The dividend yield of Teradyne Inc stocks is 0.34%. Teradyne Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 32.20% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Exec. VP, Corp. Development Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of TER stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $118.15. The price of the stock has increased by 1.81% since.

