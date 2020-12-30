  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) COO Kinnari Patel Sold $950,684 of Shares

December 30, 2020 | About: RCKT +0.38%

COO of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kinnari Patel (insider trades) sold 16,761 shares of RCKT on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $56.72 a share. The total sale was $950,684.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $3.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.050000 . Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 24.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, 10% Owner Investments, Lp Rtw bought 247,720 shares of RCKT stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $56. The price of the stock has increased by 0.09% since.
  • COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of RCKT stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $56.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RCKT, click here

.

