  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Novo Receives Final Approval to Graduate to Toronto Stock Exchange and Changes Fiscal Year End

December 30, 2020 | About: TSXV:NVO +0%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and list on TSX its common shares (the “Shares”) and all 8,596,184 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued pursuant to the Company’s brokered and non-brokered private placements in August (please see the Company’s news release dated August 27, 2020 for further details).

The Shares and Warrants will commence trading on TSX under their existing ticker symbols “NVO” and “NVO.WT”, respectively, at the market open on January 4, 2021. Accordingly, December 31 will be the last day of trading of the Company’s securities on the TSXV. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the graduation and listing on TSX.

The Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQX under the symbol “NSRPF”.

The Company also reports that is has changed its fiscal year end from January 31 to December 31 in order to align its financial reporting period with industry peers. Shareholders with any questions are encouraged to contact Ronan Sabo-Walsh, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, at +1-604-562-4854 or [email protected] with any questions.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail [email protected]

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

Quinton Hennigh

Quinton Hennigh

Chairman and President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


b6e4c88e-0936-4ce3-959f-85a393dd1eb1

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)