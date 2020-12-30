R1 RCM to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:50 am ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:

R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:

Atif Rahim

312-324-5476

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Natalie Joslin

R1 RCM Inc.

678.585.1206

[email protected]

