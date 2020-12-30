Square Inc (SQ) President, CEO & Chairman Jack Dorsey Sold $22.7 million of Shares

President, CEO & Chairman of Square Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack Dorsey (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SQ on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $227.43 a share. The total sale was $22.7 million.

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $99.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $221.040000 with a P/E ratio of 350.87 and P/S ratio of 13.85. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Square Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $227.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.81% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $238.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.46% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $216.87. The price of the stock has increased by 1.92% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $209.69. The price of the stock has increased by 5.41% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of SQ stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $240. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.9% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,707 shares of SQ stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $240.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.07% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of SQ stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $200.2. The price of the stock has increased by 10.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $217.36. The price of the stock has increased by 1.69% since.

Seller Lead Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of SQ stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $211.06. The price of the stock has increased by 4.73% since.

Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary Sivan Whiteley sold 3,468 shares of SQ stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $206.26. The price of the stock has increased by 7.17% since.

Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia sold 340 shares of SQ stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $212.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.

