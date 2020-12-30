Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) EVP, Chief Science Officer Michael Zinda Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Science Officer of Repare Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Zinda (insider trades) sold 34,744 shares of RPTX on 12/29/2020 at an average price of $33.92 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Repare Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.230000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Science Officer Michael Zinda sold 57,979 shares of RPTX stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $33.46. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

EVP, Chief Science Officer Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of RPTX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $33.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.48% since.

EVP, Chief Science Officer Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of RPTX stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $34.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.03% since.

