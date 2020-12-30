Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $692,100 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of EXPI on 12/29/2020 at an average price of $69.21 a share. The total sale was $692,100.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. eXp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.100000 with a P/E ratio of 202.11 and P/S ratio of 3.30. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with eXp World Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $80.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.85% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $70.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $60.2. The price of the stock has increased by 11.46% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $59.43. The price of the stock has increased by 12.91% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and CCO Jeff Whiteside sold 50,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $72.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel James Bramble sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $81.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.62% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $72.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.93% since.

Chief Information Officer John K. Tobison sold 10,657 shares of EXPI stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $67.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.12% since.

Controller Jian Cheng sold 6,250 shares of EXPI stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $58.95. The price of the stock has increased by 13.83% since.

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $60.33. The price of the stock has increased by 11.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXPI, click here