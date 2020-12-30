  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cigna Corp (CI) CEO Evernorth Timothy C Wentworth Sold $779,923 of Shares

December 30, 2020 | About: CI +0%

CEO Evernorth of Cigna Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy C Wentworth (insider trades) sold 3,849 shares of CI on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $202.63 a share. The total sale was $779,923.

Cigna Corp operates in the healthcare industry. It provides medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance products. Cigna Corp has a market cap of $73.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $204.050000 with a P/E ratio of 14.28 and P/S ratio of 0.48. The dividend yield of Cigna Corp stocks is 0.02%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cigna Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Evernorth Timothy C Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of CI stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $202.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, HR & Services John M Murabito sold 13,986 shares of CI stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $203.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CI, click here

.

