Carmax Inc (KMX) EVP of Finance Thomas W Jr Reedy Sold $1.4 million of Shares

EVP of Finance of Carmax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas W Jr Reedy (insider trades) sold 14,647 shares of KMX on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $93.53 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

CarMax Inc is engaged in the automobile dealership business. Its services involve selling vehicles which includes both used and new vehicles. CarMax Inc has a market cap of $15.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $94.620000 with a P/E ratio of 20.85 and P/S ratio of 0.84. CarMax Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CarMax Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CarMax Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

