Julie Young
US Indexes Close Higher Wednesday

S&P 500 gains 0.13%

December 31, 2020 | About: AZN -1.95% BNGO +41.44% CLVS +0.61% DVN -1.46% DIS +0.56% POTX -1.67%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,409.56 on Wednesday with a gain of 73.89 points or 0.24%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,732.04 for a gain of 5.00 points or 0.13%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,870.00 for a gain of 19.78 points or 0.15%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 22.77 for a loss of 0.31 points or -1.34%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly higher Wednesday. The Treasury reported that they began dispensing $600 stimulus checks on Tuesday evening, with the expectations of all deposits and checks sent by mid-January.

In other news:

  • FAANG stocks traded lower after France resume digital tech taxes
  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) vaccine approved in the U.K.
  • The international goods trade balance for November was -$84.82 billion
  • Wholesale inventories decreased -0.1% in November
  • Retail inventories increased 0.7% in November
  • The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index increased to 59.5 in December from 58.2
  • Pending home sales decreased -2.6% in November and -16.4% year over year
  • Crude oil inventory was down -6.1 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report
  • The Treasury held auctions for 105-day bills at a rate of 0.090% and 154-day bills at a rate of 0.090%
  • The Baker Hughes oil rig count showed an increase of three rigs in the U.S., a decrease of -23 rigs in Canada and an increase of 13 rigs internationally
  • BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was up 57.89%
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was up 10.56%
  • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was up 5.52%
  • Disney (NYSE:DIS) was up 2.12%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,979.99 for a gain of 20.63 points or 1.05%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,118.01 for a gain of 10.66 points or 0.96%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,831.01 for a gain of 145.02 points or 1.06%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,016.99 for a gain of 85.06 points or 0.95%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,302.88 for a gain of 18.89 points or 0.83%; the S&P 100 at 1,711.35 for a loss of 1.87 points or -0.11%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,845.36 for a gain of 1.87 points or 0.015%; the Russell 3000 at 2,237.76 for a gain of 5.75 points or 0.26%; the Russell 1000 at 2,109.72 for a gain of 4.27 points or 0.20%; the Wilshire 5000 at 39,036.46 for a gain of 90.00 points or 0.23%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 682.37 for a gain of 4.55 points or 0.67%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

