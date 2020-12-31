US Indexes Close Higher Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,409.56 on Wednesday with a gain of 73.89 points or 0.24%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,732.04 for a gain of 5.00 points or 0.13%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,870.00 for a gain of 19.78 points or 0.15%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 22.77 for a loss of 0.31 points or -1.34%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly higher Wednesday. The Treasury reported that they began dispensing $600 stimulus checks on Tuesday evening, with the expectations of all deposits and checks sent by mid-January.

In other news:

FAANG stocks traded lower after France resume digital tech taxes

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) vaccine approved in the U.K.

The international goods trade balance for November was -$84.82 billion

Wholesale inventories decreased -0.1% in November

Retail inventories increased 0.7% in November

The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index increased to 59.5 in December from 58.2

Pending home sales decreased -2.6% in November and -16.4% year over year

Crude oil inventory was down -6.1 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report

The Treasury held auctions for 105-day bills at a rate of 0.090% and 154-day bills at a rate of 0.090%

The Baker Hughes oil rig count showed an increase of three rigs in the U.S., a decrease of -23 rigs in Canada and an increase of 13 rigs internationally

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was up 57.89%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was up 10.56%

10.56% Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was up 5.52%

5.52% Disney (NYSE:DIS) was up 2.12%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,979.99 for a gain of 20.63 points or 1.05%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,118.01 for a gain of 10.66 points or 0.96%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,831.01 for a gain of 145.02 points or 1.06%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,016.99 for a gain of 85.06 points or 0.95%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,302.88 for a gain of 18.89 points or 0.83%; the S&P 100 at 1,711.35 for a loss of 1.87 points or -0.11%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,845.36 for a gain of 1.87 points or 0.015%; the Russell 3000 at 2,237.76 for a gain of 5.75 points or 0.26%; the Russell 1000 at 2,109.72 for a gain of 4.27 points or 0.20%; the Wilshire 5000 at 39,036.46 for a gain of 90.00 points or 0.23%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 682.37 for a gain of 4.55 points or 0.67%.

