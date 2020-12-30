Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes Seven Year Lease Extension at Chicago Area Industrial Property

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it has executed a lease extension with Diamond Technical Services Inc. ("Diamond") at Gladstone Commercial's industrial property in Bolingbrook, IL, located at 4 Territorial Court. Diamond is an engineering consulting company for the utility, power, chemical, refining, food processing, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing industries, regionally and across the nation. Diamond signed a seven-year lease extension for 21,000 square feet of the 55,000 square foot building.

"We are happy to extend our relationship with Diamond into 2029 as our lead tenant in the property," said Matt Tucker, Executive Vice President for Gladstone Commercial. "This increases the weighted lease term at the building by more than 90%, straight line rent by more than 17%, and, ultimately, the returns for our shareholders."

"It has been a pleasure working with Diamond over their tenure at the property and we were excited by the opportunity to extend their tenancy," said Karen Priesman, Senior Asset Manager for Gladstone Commercial. "The ability for Diamond to have office and lab space under one roof with their field equipment makes this property a perfect fit for them. In addition, their desire to remain at our property for an additional seven years is a reflection of the outstanding service provided by our JLL property management team."

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 122 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 14.9 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

