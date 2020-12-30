  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 Earnings Call

December 30, 2020 | About: NAS:PCYO +0.74%

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it will release its three months ended November 30, 2020 financial results on January 5, 2021 and hold a conference call that day to discuss the results.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 4PM Eastern (2PM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website that can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.

Q1 2021 EARNINGS CALL
When: 4:00PM Eastern (2PM Mountain) on January 5, 2021
Call in number: 877-407-8033 (no pass codes required)
International call in number: 201-689-8033 (no pass codes required)
Replay available until: January 19, 2021 at 4:00PM ET
Replay call in number: 877-481-4010 #39387
Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/39387

Company Information
Pure Cycle is a diversified land and water resource development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider that, in addition to developing wholesale water and wastewater services, develops a master-planned community on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at [email protected].

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/622710/Pure-Cycle-Corporation-Announces-Three-Months-Ended-November-30-2020-Earnings-Call

