Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. Announces Stock Symbol Change to "CPMV"

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc., (the "Company" or "Mosaic") (OTC PINK:PTSCD), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc., (FINRA), has approved a change in the Company's stock symbol trading on the OTC Markets Pink. Beginning on December 31, 2020, Mosaic's trading symbol will change to "CPMV" on the OTC Markets Pink. The new trading symbol, CPMV, is derived from CowPea Mosaic Virus, which is central to the Company's core technology platform. Previously, the Company's common stock was quoted on the OTC Markets Pink tier under the trading symbol "PTSCD." The Company's corporate website is located at www.mosaicie.com.

"This symbol change aligns with our company's primary focus to advance the development of our novel immuno-oncology platform to treat and prevent a wide range of cancers," stated Steven King, president and chief executive officer of Mosaic. "Based on broad and consistent preclinical data, our lead therapeutic candidate, MI-O-101, derived from cowpea mosaic virus, appears well positioned in the promising area of immunotherapy agents that stimulate immune cells to recognize and fight cancer. We look forward to updating our stockholders regarding upcoming publications, presentations and our discussions with regulatory agencies."

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on Cowpea Mosaic Virus ("CPMV") which is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intra-tumoral administration, elicits a strong innate immune response resulting in potent anti-tumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead candidate, MI-O-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer and potential combination therapies continue to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators. In addition, the core technology has a potential application as part of a modular vaccine platform which has already generated promising data in both cancer and infectious disease preclinical models, including COVID-19. The vaccine research is currently being performed by one of our co-founders and is funded by the National Science Foundation with viral neutralization testing being performed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss Mosaic's future operations and its ability to successfully advance the product candidates; the nature, strategy and focus of Mosaic's business; and the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any of Mosaic's product candidates. Mosaic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Mosaic's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of these forward-looking statements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: the uncertainties associated with raising sufficient capital and the requirement for significant additional capital to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all; advancing Mosaic's multiple products into clinical trials, the clinical development and regulatory approval of Mosaic's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the potential that earlier preclinical studies of Mosaic's product candidates may not be predictive of future results; risks related to business interruptions, including but not limited to, the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm Mosaic's financial condition and increase its costs and expenses. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risks discussed in Mosaic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, Mosaic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether, as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Jay Carlson, Investor Relations

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: