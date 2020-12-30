Hancock Jaffe Announces Executive Promotions

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that Dr. Hamed Alavi has been promoted to Vice President of Research and Development and Quality and that Craig Glynn has accepted the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Dr. Alavi joined Hancock Jaffe in August of 2020 as the Director of Research and Development and Quality. Since that time, he has built the research and development and quality departments by adding five new employees. Mr. Glynn joined HJLI in April of 2020 as Interim CFO, which was the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and at a critical time for the company. Over the remainder of 2020 he assisted with several successful capital raises and has worked tirelessly to help transform the company.

Robert Berman, Hancock Jaffe's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "For an emerging company like Hancock Jaffe, having leadership with the right mindset is as important as having outstanding credentials. Both Hamed and Craig have demonstrated the passion for our products and sense of urgency for our company that are important elements of our corporate culture, resulting in a successful 2020, and that will continue to fuel our future success."

Prior to joining Hancock Jaffe, Dr. Alavi was the head of engineering at NaviGate Cardiac Structures Inc., a startup that develops tricuspid heart valve replacement and delivery system devices. He has also worked at Medtronic Cardiac and Vascular Group (CVG) and Edwards Lifesciences Center for Advanced Cardiovascular Technology. Dr. Alavi received his doctorate in biomedical engineering from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds an M.S. degree in biomedical engineering and a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering.

Mr. Glynn has more than thirty years of experience providing financial services to a variety of public and private companies, including in the role as Chief Financial Officer. He started his career as an auditor with Deloitte and went on to be the CFO and Controller of several technology, manufacturing, and distribution companies. Mr. Glynn earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Accounting from California State University Northridge. He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

HJLI specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue-based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. HJLI currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValve®, a porcine based valve that is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft®, a bovine tissue-based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery. For more information, please visit HancockJaffe.com.

