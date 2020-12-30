Walgreens Boots Alliance to Participate at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) announced today that Co-Chief Operating Officer Alex Gourlay and Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe will participate at the 39Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern time.The conference is a virtual event. The appearance will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Walgreens Boots Alliance investor relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.walgreensbootsalliance.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fdefault.aspx[/url].Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, and through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted health care heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling.Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores.WBA’s purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.WBA is included in FORTUNE’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies*, ranked first in the food and drugstore category. This is the 27th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.More company information is available at [url="]www.walgreensbootsalliance.com[/url].*© 2020, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.(WBA-GEN)

