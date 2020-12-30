FCPT Announces Acquisition of a REI Property from Seritage Transaction for $6.8 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Recreation Equipment, Inc. (“REI”) property for $6.8 million from the Seritage transaction announced in October 2019 and expanded in August 2020. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Virginia and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately five years of term remaining. The Seritage transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.
Inclusive of today’s acquisition, FCPT has acquired a total of 22 properties for $70 million from Seritage.
About FCPT
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at [url="]www.fcpt.com[/url].
