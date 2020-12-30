  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 30, 2020 | About: NAS:IMGN +0.6%


[url="]ImmunoGen+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Mark Enyedy, President and CEO, will present at the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 10:50am ET on January 13, 2021.



Following the presentation, Mr. Enyedy will be joined by other members of ImmunoGen’s management team for a question-and-answer session at 11:10am ET.



A webcast of the presentation and question-and-answer session will be accessible live through the “Investors & Media” section of the Company’s website, [url="]www.immunogen.com[/url]; a replay will be available in the same location.



ABOUT IMMUNOGEN



ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to “target a better now.”



Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at [url="]www.immunogen.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005005/en/


