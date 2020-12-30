  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Jabil to Present at Upcoming Conference

December 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:JBL +1.05%


Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced it is scheduled to present at the 2021 Citi Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. EST.



A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be accessible on the Jabil Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jabil.com[/url].



About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit [url="]www.jabil.com[/url] to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005049/en/


