CTS Acquires Temperature Sensors Company

December 30, 2020 | About: CTS +1.07%

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (: CTS) announced that it has acquired Sensor Scientific, Inc. (SSI), a privately held temperature sensing company.

Founded in 1983, Sensor Scientific is a manufacturer of high-quality thermistors and temperature sensor assemblies serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for applications that require precision and reliability in the medical, industrial and defense markets. Sensor Scientific is based in Fairfield, New Jersey with a location in the Philippines.

“The acquisition of SSI expands our temperature sensing product portfolio and builds on our strategy to focus on innovative products that sense, connect and move,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “SSI has complementary capabilities with our existing temperature sensing platform and expands CTS’ presence in the medical end market. It also provides high quality ceramic processing capabilities and valuable customer partnerships. I am pleased to welcome the SSI team to CTS.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About CTS
CTS (: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information on CTS Corporation, please visit www.ctscorp.com.

About Sensor Scientific, Inc.
Founded in 1983, and headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, Sensor Scientific, Inc. (SSI) designs, develops, and manufactures thermistors and temperature sensor assemblies for medical, industrial and defense industries.

For more information on Sensor Scientific, Inc. (SSI), please visit www.sensorsci.com.

Media Relations Contact
Jacqueline Morris
Marketing and Communications Manager
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel.: +1 (630) 577-8865

