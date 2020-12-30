  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Enphase Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Capri Holdings & Brooks Automation to Join S&P MidCap 400; Celsius Holdings & e.l.f. Beauty to Join S&P SmallCap 600

December 30, 2020 | About: NAS:BRKS +2.59% NAS:ENPH +1.6% NAS:CELH +8.66% NYSE:CPRI +1.48% NYSE:DVN +5.42% NYSE +0%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, January 7:

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Enphase Energy Inc. (NASD: ENPH) will replace Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) will replace Enphase Energy in the S&P MidCap 400, and Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASD: CELH) will replace Capri Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600. LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE is acquiring Tiffany & Co in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Brooks Automation Inc. (NASD: BRKS) will replace WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE: WPX) in the S&P MidCap 400 and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) will replace Brooks Automation in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) is acquiring WPX Energy in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

January 7, 2021

S&P 500

Addition

Enphase Energy

ENPH

Information Technology


S&P 500

Deletion

Tiffany & Co

TIF

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Capri Holdings

CPRI

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Brooks Automation

BRKS

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Enphase Energy

ENPH

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

WPX Energy

WPX

Energy


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Celsius Holdings

CELH

Consumer Staples


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

e.l.f. Beauty

ELF

Consumer Staples


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Capri Holdings Ltd

CPRI

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Brooks Automation Inc

BRKS

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enphase-energy-set-to-join-sp-500-capri-holdings--brooks-automation-to-join-sp-midcap-400-celsius-holdings--elf-beauty-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301199524.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


Comments

