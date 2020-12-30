Enphase Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Capri Holdings & Brooks Automation to Join S&P MidCap 400; Celsius Holdings & e.l.f. Beauty to Join S&P SmallCap 600

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020
NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, January 7:
- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Enphase Energy Inc. (NASD: ENPH) will replace Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) will replace Enphase Energy in the S&P MidCap 400, and Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASD: CELH) will replace Capri Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600. LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE is acquiring Tiffany & Co in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Brooks Automation Inc. (NASD: BRKS) will replace WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE: WPX) in the S&P MidCap 400 and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) will replace Brooks Automation in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) is acquiring WPX Energy in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
January 7, 2021
S&P 500
Addition
Enphase Energy
ENPH
Information Technology
S&P 500
Deletion
Tiffany & Co
TIF
Consumer Discretionary
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Capri Holdings
CPRI
Consumer Discretionary
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Brooks Automation
BRKS
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Enphase Energy
ENPH
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
WPX Energy
WPX
Energy
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Celsius Holdings
CELH
Consumer Staples
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
e.l.f. Beauty
ELF
Consumer Staples
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Capri Holdings Ltd
CPRI
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Brooks Automation Inc
BRKS
Information Technology
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
