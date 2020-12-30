Enphase Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Capri Holdings & Brooks Automation to Join S&P MidCap 400; Celsius Holdings & e.l.f. Beauty to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, January 7:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Enphase Energy Inc. (NASD: ENPH) will replace Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) will replace Enphase Energy in the S&P MidCap 400, and Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASD: CELH) will replace Capri Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600. LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE is acquiring Tiffany & Co in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.



S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Brooks Automation Inc. (NASD: BRKS) will replace WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE: WPX) in the S&P MidCap 400 and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) will replace Brooks Automation in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) is acquiring WPX Energy in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector January 7, 2021 S&P 500 Addition Enphase Energy ENPH Information Technology

S&P 500 Deletion Tiffany & Co TIF Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Capri Holdings CPRI Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Brooks Automation BRKS Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Enphase Energy ENPH Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion WPX Energy WPX Energy

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Celsius Holdings CELH Consumer Staples

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition e.l.f. Beauty ELF Consumer Staples

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Brooks Automation Inc BRKS Information Technology

