  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

December 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:TMO -0.24%

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 30, 2020

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that on December 31, 2020, it will give notice of its intention to redeem the following Senior Notes, representing an aggregate total principal amount of approximately $2.6 billion, on January 15, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"):

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

  • €0.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.150% Senior Notes due 2022 (NYSE: TMO 22A) (the "2022 Notes")
  • $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.000% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes")
  • $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.150% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes" and, together with the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes, the "Notes")

The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed and (2) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of the Notes to be redeemed discounted to the Redemption Date (a) on an annual basis at a comparable bond rate plus 25 basis points in the case of the 2022 Notes, (b) on a semi-annual basis at a comparable treasury rate plus 25 basis points in the case of the 2023 Notes and (c) on a semi-annual basis at a comparable treasury rate plus 20 basis points in the case of the 2024 Notes, plus, in each case, accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to be redeemed to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Thermo Fisher intends to fund the redemption using cash on hand.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:
Ron O'Brien
Phone: 781-622-1242
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Ken Apicerno
Phone: 781-622-1294
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-announces-redemption-of-senior-notes-301199493.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)