Greenbrier announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

December 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:GBX +0.93%

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 30, 2020

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:GBX) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its Virtual Shareholders Meeting.

What: The Greenbrier Companies' Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

When: Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. PST

Listeners who would like to attend virtually, please go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GBX2021 to log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Shareholders will need the control number from your proxy card to participate. Otherwise, you can log in as a "Guest." If you login through your brokerage firm's website, you can gain access to the meeting by logging into your brokerage firm's website 15 minutes prior to the meeting start, selecting the shareholder communications mailbox to link through to the meeting and the control number will automatically populate.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,400 railcars and performs management services for 407,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-virtual-annual-shareholders-meeting-301199523.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.


