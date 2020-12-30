  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results and Conference Call Details

December 30, 2020 | About: TSX:WEF +4.88%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2020

TSX: WEF

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Western Forest Products Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Western Forest Products Inc.)

Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in Western's fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 conference call on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results followed by a question and answer session.

To join the conference call, dial:
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-806-5484
From Toronto: 416-406-0743
Passcode: 8088589#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053
From Toronto: 905-694-9451
Passcode: 1532836#

The instant replay will be available until March 22, 2021 at 8:59 p.m. PST (11:59 p.m. EST).

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-forest-products-inc-announces-release-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2020-results-and-conference-call-details-301199550.html

SOURCE Western Forest Products Inc.


