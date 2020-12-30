Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) President & CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sold $5.2 million of Shares

President & CEO of Enphase Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of ENPH on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $174.32 a share. The total sale was $5.2 million.

Enphase Energy Inc delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions that connect solar generation, energy storage, and management on one intelligent platform. Enphase Energy Inc has a market cap of $21.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $172.930000 with a P/E ratio of 135.11 and P/S ratio of 32.48. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Enphase Energy Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of ENPH stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $174.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.8% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of ENPH stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $182.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of ENPH stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $143.9. The price of the stock has increased by 20.17% since.

Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of ENPH stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $130.3. The price of the stock has increased by 32.72% since.

