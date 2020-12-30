Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) COO/CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sold $600,400 of Shares

COO/CFO of Silk Road Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lucas W. Buchanan (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of SILK on 12/29/2020 at an average price of $60.04 a share. The total sale was $600,400.

Silk Road Medical Inc has a market cap of $2.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.100000 with and P/S ratio of 27.02. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Silk Road Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of SILK stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $58.35. The price of the stock has increased by 4.71% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

COO/CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of SILK stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $60.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of SILK stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $56.63. The price of the stock has increased by 7.89% since.

