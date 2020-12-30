Pinterest Inc (PINS) CFO Todd R Morgenfeld Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CFO of Pinterest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd R Morgenfeld (insider trades) sold 24,063 shares of PINS on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $70.92 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.
Pinterest Inc has a market cap of $41.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.140000 with and P/S ratio of 28.30. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pinterest Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $72.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.87% since.
- Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $70.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.68% since.
- Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $69.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.02% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 24,063 shares of PINS stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $70.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.33% since.
- CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 26,300 shares of PINS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $70.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.37% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of PINS stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.75% since.
- General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,615 shares of PINS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $70.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.36% since.
- Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of PINS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $69.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.02% since.
- Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of PINS stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $70.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.32% since.
- Director Jeffrey D Jordan sold 18,594 shares of PINS stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $70.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.43% since.
