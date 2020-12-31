Sandvik completes the acquisition of CGTech

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of US based CGTech, a global market leader in software for numerical control (NC/CNC) simulation, verification and optimization.

In 2019, CGTech had revenues of about SEK 470 million and around 180 employees. The deal will initially have a neutral impact on Sandvik's earnings per share.

CGTech will be part of Sandvik Machining Solutions' division Sandvik Coromant, within the business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

