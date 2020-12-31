CI Global Asset Management Announces Confirmed Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the confirmed annual reinvested capital gains distributions (the “Reinvested Distributions”) for the 2020 tax year for the CI ETFs listed below.
Each of the CI ETFs is required to distribute net income and capital gains earned during the year. The Reinvested Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year end. Other than in respect of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, the Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, other than CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, these distributions will be reinvested on or about December 31, 2020 to unitholders of record on December 30, 2020. With respect to CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, the Reinvested Distribution will distribute interest accrued between December 23, 2020 and December 31, 2020 and will be paid in cash on or about January 7, 2021 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date in each case is December 29, 2020, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2020.
These confirmed amounts are for the Reinvested Distributions only and replace the previous estimates announced on December 7, 2020. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) and will be posted on [url="]www.firstasset.com[/url] in early 2021.
About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $215.6 billion in total assets as of November 30, 2020.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.
©CI Investments Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005032/en/