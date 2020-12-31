  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CI Global Asset Management Announces Confirmed Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for CI ETFs

December 31, 2020 | About: TSX:RIT +0.44% TSX:CSY +0%


CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the confirmed annual reinvested capital gains distributions (the “Reinvested Distributions”) for the 2020 tax year for the CI ETFs listed below.



Each of the CI ETFs is required to distribute net income and capital gains earned during the year. The Reinvested Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year end. Other than in respect of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, the Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, other than CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, these distributions will be reinvested on or about December 31, 2020 to unitholders of record on December 30, 2020. With respect to CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, the Reinvested Distribution will distribute interest accrued between December 23, 2020 and December 31, 2020 and will be paid in cash on or about January 7, 2021 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date in each case is December 29, 2020, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2020.



These confirmed amounts are for the Reinvested Distributions only and replace the previous estimates announced on December 7, 2020. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) and will be posted on [url="]www.firstasset.com[/url] in early 2021.



Fund Name









Trading Symbol



Confirmed





Capital Gain


Distributions


per Fund Unit



CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF



WXM



$0.012



CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF



QXM



$0.018



CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF



ZXM



$0.000



ZXM.B



$0.003



CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF



UXM



$0.039



UXM.B



$0.043



CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF









RWE



$0.000



RWE.B



$0.000



CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF









RWU



$0.042



RWU.B



$0.050



CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF









RWW



$0.874



RWW.B



$0.000



CI First Asset European Bank ETF



FHB



$0.000



CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF



FPR



$0.000



CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF



RWX



$0.154



RWX.B



$2.338



CI First Asset Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF



YXM



$0.033



YXM.B



$0.044



CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF



FGO



$0.164



FGO.U



$0.000 (US$)



CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF



FBU



$0.079



CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF



FSF



$0.000



CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)



CGAA



$0.624



CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF



DXM



$0.000



CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF



FLB



$0.672



CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF



CSAV



$0.000



CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF



FXM



$0.007



CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF



RWC



$0.000



CI First Asset U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF



SID



$1.718



CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF



NXF



$0.000



NXF.B



$0.000



CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF



FHI



$0.000



FHI.B



$0.000



CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF









TXF



$0.000



TXF.B



$0.000



CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF



BXF



$0.000



CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF



FDV



$0.425



CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF



CXF



$0.018



CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF



FLI



$0.000



CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF



FAI



$0.240



CI First Asset Active Credit ETF









FAO



$0.000



FAO.U



$0.000 (US$)



CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF



FBE



$0.000



CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF



FIG



$0.000



FIG.U



$0.000 (US$)



CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)









FSB



$0.030



FSB.U



$0.031 (US$)



CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF



CGXF



$0.000



CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF



RIT



$0.000



CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF









VXM



$0.000



VXM.B



$0.000



CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF









XXM



$0.040



XXM.B



$0.051



CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF



CESG



$1.949



CESG.B



$1.474



CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit ETF



CRED



$0.000



CRED.U



$0.000 (US$)



CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond ETF



CMAR



$0.228



CMAR.U



$0.000 (US$)



CI Munro Alternative Global Growth ETF



CMAG



$0.000



CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)



CMEY



$0.000



CMEY.U



$0.000 (US$)



CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)



CGRE



$0.000



CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)



CINF



$0.000



CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)



CGRA



$0.000



CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)



CCOR



$0.000



CCOR.B



$0.000



CCOR.U



$0.000 (US$)



CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)



CINC



$0.267



CINC.B



$0.244



CINC.U



$0.342 (US$)



CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)



CDLB



$0.126



CDLB.B



$0.115



CDLB.U



$0.161 (US$)



CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series)



LONG



$0.245



CORPORATE CLASS ETFs

















CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF



CIC



$0.000



CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF



CSY



$0.000



CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF



FGB



$0.000



CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF



FQC



$0.000



About CI Global Asset Management



CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $215.6 billion in total assets as of November 30, 2020.



This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.



Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.



©CI Investments Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005032/en/


