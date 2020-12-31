CI Global Asset Management Announces Confirmed Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for CI ETFs





Fund Name



















Trading Symbol







Confirmed











Capital Gain





Distributions





per Fund Unit







CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF







WXM







$0.012







CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF







QXM







$0.018







CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF







ZXM







$0.000







ZXM.B







$0.003







CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF







UXM







$0.039







UXM.B







$0.043







CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF



















RWE







$0.000







RWE.B







$0.000







CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF



















RWU







$0.042







RWU.B







$0.050







CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF



















RWW







$0.874







RWW.B







$0.000







CI First Asset European Bank ETF







FHB







$0.000







CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF







FPR







$0.000







CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF







RWX







$0.154







RWX.B







$2.338







CI First Asset Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF







YXM







$0.033







YXM.B







$0.044







CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF







FGO







$0.164







FGO.U







$0.000 (US$)







CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF







FBU







$0.079







CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF







FSF







$0.000







CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)







CGAA







$0.624







CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF







DXM







$0.000







CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF







FLB







$0.672







CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF







CSAV







$0.000







CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF







FXM







$0.007







CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF







RWC







$0.000







CI First Asset U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF







SID







$1.718







CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF







NXF







$0.000







NXF.B







$0.000







CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF







FHI







$0.000







FHI.B







$0.000







CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF



















TXF







$0.000







TXF.B







$0.000







CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF







BXF







$0.000







CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF







FDV







$0.425







CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF







CXF







$0.018







CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF







FLI







$0.000







CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF







FAI







$0.240







CI First Asset Active Credit ETF



















FAO







$0.000







FAO.U







$0.000 (US$)







CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF







FBE







$0.000







CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF







FIG







$0.000







FIG.U







$0.000 (US$)







CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)



















FSB







$0.030







FSB.U







$0.031 (US$)







CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF







CGXF







$0.000







CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF







RIT







$0.000







CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF



















VXM







$0.000







VXM.B







$0.000







CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF



















XXM







$0.040







XXM.B







$0.051







CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF







CESG







$1.949







CESG.B







$1.474







CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit ETF







CRED







$0.000







CRED.U







$0.000 (US$)







CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond ETF







CMAR







$0.228







CMAR.U







$0.000 (US$)







CI Munro Alternative Global Growth ETF







CMAG







$0.000







CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)







CMEY







$0.000







CMEY.U







$0.000 (US$)







CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)







CGRE







$0.000







CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)







CINF







$0.000







CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)







CGRA







$0.000







CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)







CCOR







$0.000







CCOR.B







$0.000







CCOR.U







$0.000 (US$)







CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)







CINC







$0.267







CINC.B







$0.244







CINC.U







$0.342 (US$)







CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)







CDLB







$0.126







CDLB.B







$0.115







CDLB.U







$0.161 (US$)







CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series)







LONG







$0.245







CORPORATE CLASS ETFs



































CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF







CIC







$0.000







CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF







CSY







$0.000







CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF







FGB







$0.000







CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF







FQC







$0.000





CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the confirmed annual reinvested capital gains distributions (the “”) for the 2020 tax year for the CI ETFs listed below.Each of the CI ETFs is required to distribute net income and capital gains earned during the year. The Reinvested Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year end. Other than in respect of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, the Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, other than CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, these distributions will be reinvested on or about December 31, 2020 to unitholders of record on December 30, 2020. With respect to CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, the Reinvested Distribution will distribute interest accrued between December 23, 2020 and December 31, 2020 and will be paid in cash on or about January 7, 2021 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date in each case is December 29, 2020, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2020.These confirmed amounts are for the Reinvested Distributions only and replace the previous estimates announced on December 7, 2020. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “”) and will be posted on [url="]www.firstasset.com[/url] in early 2021.CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $215.6 billion in total assets as of November 30, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005032/en/