Sequans Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

December 31, 2020 | About: NYSE:SQNS +0.33%


Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 during pre-market hours. Following the announcement Sequans’ management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST.



Conference Call Details



Date:











Tuesday, February 9, 2021



Time:











8:00 a.m. EST / 14:00 CET



Dial in:











U.S. toll free: 800-437-2398/International: +1 720-452-9102



Access:











When prompted, provide event title or access code 2037577



A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investors section of the Sequans website at [url="]www.sequans.com%2Finvestors%2Fwebcasts-and-presentations[/url]. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until February 16, 2021 by dialing toll-free 888-203-1112 in the U.S., or +1 719-457-0820 from outside the U.S., using the following access code: 2037577.



About Sequans



Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at [url="]www.sequans.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005011/en/


