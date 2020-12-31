Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at December 31, 2020

Company announcement – No. 64 / 2020

Copenhagen, December 31, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) ( ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, in accordance with Section 10 of the Danish Statutory Order on Issuers' Disclosure Obligations, announces the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which there have been changes to its share capital.

In Company announcement No. 60/2020 from December 11, 2020, Zealand announced an increase in share capital relating to the exercise of employee warrants. Following this announcement, the table below lists the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand up to and including December 31, 2020.





Date Number of shares

(nominal value of DKK 1 each) Share capital

(nominal value in DKK) Number of voting rights December 31, 2020 39,799,706 39,799,706 39,799,706

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S ( ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand markets V-Go®, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release.

