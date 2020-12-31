Wright Investors' Service Holdings Inc (IWSH) President and CEO Harvey P Eisen Bought $116,500 of Shares

President and CEO of Wright Investors' Service Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Harvey P Eisen (insider trades) bought 582,500 shares of IWSH on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $0.2 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $116,500.

Wright Investors' Service Holdings Inc is an independent management and advisory organization that assists institutions, plan sponsors, bank trust departments, trust companies and individual investors in achieving their financial objectives. Wright Investors' Service Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.530 million; its shares were traded at around $0.279000 . Wright Investors' Service Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Wright Investors' Service Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Harvey P Eisen bought 582,500 shares of IWSH stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $0.2.

For the complete insider trading history of IWSH, click here