Maxtech Appoints Mr. Greg Ferron as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / Maxtech Ventures Inc.("Maxtech" or the "Company") (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF)is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mr. Greg Ferron as a strategic advisor.

Mr. Ferron has extensive experience as a mining executive, in the capital markets and public company experience within the finance, mining and energy sectors. As former CEO and Director of Treasury Metals, Greg led the transition of the Goliath Gold property to a permitted development stage project and the recent acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project. Greg has held various capital markets and corporate development positions including TMX Group, Laramide Resources Ltd. and Scotiabank. Greg is currently director and head of the finance and audit committee of Platinex Inc.

Mr. Greg Ferron Stated, "Maxtech and Magabra Resources Corp have for the first time successfully consolidated the historic St. Anthony Gold Mine, a past producing high grade gold mine hosted in the same greenstone belt as the prodigious Mattabi/Sturgeon Lake basemetal deposits, and Maxtech's recent joint venture provides direct investor exposure to the project's upcoming exploration program. I look forward to assisting Peter with a goal of maximizing stakeholders' interest in this active gold region of Ontario.

Maxtech's CEO, Peter Wilson, said, "This is a very exciting time for both the Maxtech team and its shareholders as we rapidly advance the St. Anthony Gold Project and continue to build a solid team and exploration platform. Greg has a strong knowledge of the region and a track record of strategic thinking and creating shareholder value."

About The St. Anthony Gold Project:

The St. Anthony Gold Mine is located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District of Ontario and encompasses four historical mining operations including the largest past-producing mine in the area, the St. Anthony. The mine produced 63,310 ounces of gold from 332,720 tons for an average grade of 5.95 grams per tonne (or 0.191 ounces per ton) up until World War II when gold production was halted. (source: Technical Report on the St. Anthony and Best/King Bay Properties, prepared by Graeme Evans BSc, PGeo, June 16, 2015). The property consists of 233 contiguous claims totaling 4,224 hectares (42.24 sq. km). In addition to the historical underground workings over 20 gold (-silver) occurrences have been documented, some hosting visible gold, many of which have seen little if any exploration work for several decades. Previous workers in the area include Aubet, Can Con and Falconbridge, companies that carried out work focused on the bulk tonnage potential of a mineralized area hosted within a quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusive located within the property. The St. Anthony Gold Project is located 85 km east of the town of Sioux Lookout, or 13 km south of the smaller town of Savant Lake.

Andrew Timsobtained his B.Sc. in Geology from Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, and is a Registered Professional Geologist in Ontario and Manitoba and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc., a Canadian-based diversified industries corporation, is focused on identifying and advancing high-value mineral properties.

