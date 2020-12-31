Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program of $1.5 Billion

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding shares of common stock through December 31, 2021.

The new repurchase program replaces the Company’s existing $1.5 billion share repurchase program, which expires on December 31, 2020.

Purchases made pursuant to the program will be made in either the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company’s discretion without prior notice.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms.

