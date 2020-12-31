  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
MJ BIOTECH, INC., Signs Agreement with INVEST AFRICA GLOBAL LLC to provide PPE and COVID-19 Coronavirus 'Rapid Test Kits'

December 31, 2020 | About: OTCPK:MJTV -9.09%

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / MJ Biotech Inc. (OTCQB:MJTV), today announced that it has signed an agreement with Invest Africa Global LLC (IAG) to provide PPE and Covid-19 Coronavirus "Rapid Test Kits" to the Hospitals and other Medical professionals.

MJTV chose this Partnership with AIG due to their vast distribution and sales network in local and international locales.

IAG has developed relationship with several countries in Africa and has secured exclusive market rights to supply the pharmaceutical and medical hardware requirements of Congo Brazzaville in association with Caritas Pharma.

Congo Brazzaville is just one of many Countries on the African Continent that AIG will be representing MJTV.

For additional information please contact us at [email protected] .

Safe Harbor Statement: Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. MJ Biotech Inc. does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will MJ Biotech. Inc. and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

SOURCE: MJ Biotech, Inc.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)