Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Friday, January 29, 2021

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST on Friday, January 29, 2021, to discuss the financial results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (ending December 31, 2020). A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the call by dialing (877) 375-9141 International: +1 (253) 237-1151, using the passcode 9489244. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Booz Allen Hamilton website at [url="]investors.boozallen.com[/url]. A replay of the conference call will be available online at [url="]investors.boozallen.com[/url] beginning at 11 a.m. EST on January 29, 2021, and continuing for 30 days.For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by the most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs about 27,400 people globally, and had revenue of $7.5 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. To learn more, visit [url="]www.boozallen.com[/url]. (NYSE: BAH)

