  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of $12,000,000 Initial Public Offering

December 31, 2020 | About: MRM -6.2%

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRM), a holistic healthcare company from Japan (the “Company”), announced today that it has closed its previously announced initial public offering of 800,000 ADSs at a price to the public of US$15.00 per share. Each ADS represents one share of the Company’s common stock. After underwriting discounts and offering expenses, the Company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately US$7.8 million.

The proceeds of the offering will be used to for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include investments, acquisition or strategic collaborations to expand its customer base as well as develop and market new services.

The ADSs were offered pursuant to the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File Nos. 333-250762 and 333-251777) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM operates 289 (as of June 30, 2020) relaxation salons across Japan centered around Re.Ra.Ku™, which aims to provide healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business, and conducted specific health guidance and constitution improvement programs, On-demand training app "Lav™". MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER Tracker™". Currently, MEDIROM is continuing development work with the goal of commercializing the product. In the future, MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of our business to include data analysis based on the lifestyle data we have accumulated since our founding.

URL: https://medirom.co.jp/en

Contacts
Investor Relations Team
[email protected]

Public Relations Team
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODExOTI4NCMzOTAwNDM1IzUwMDA3NjY4OQ
d612bb9c-fdb6-440b-977d-4262d4c6a8e4

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)