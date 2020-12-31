MySize Delivers Over 12 Million Size Recommendations in 2020

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), a developer of smartphone-based measurement solutions, today announced that MySizeID delivered over 12 million size recommendations in 2020. MySizeID has repeatedly demonstrated and been proven that increased customer confidence in accurate size selection significantly increases shopper conversion and reduces returns.

The MySizeID app is a turnkey solution that helps any online shopper choose the appropriate apparel size for that specific brand, based on the shopper's real-time body measurements. My Size's innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves once, using their smartphone, and then be accurately matched with a brand-specific apparel item in their personal size.

"Size recommendations by MySizeID assisted over one million shoppers in 58 countries (in nine languages), to confidently purchase 600,000+ apparel items online, in support of 250+ brands in 2020, and this trend is expected to increase further in the new year," said Ronen Luzon, CEO of MySize. "More than 12 million sizes were recommended by MySizeID this year and we anticipate continued growth in 2021 as a result of the great e-commerce transformation this year, due to the pandemic. Our various pricing plans with our customers are generally based on Price Per Size Recommendations (PPSR), which vary between $0.01- $0.10, plus a yearly maintenance fee."

Mr. Luzon continued, "We are experiencing increasing demand from retailers worldwide that are looking for an end-to-end solution that helps consumers confidently choose their appropriate size and fit while shopping online. Our technology helps consumers buy with confidence, enhance the shopping experience, and foster brand loyalty."

