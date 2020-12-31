MasTec Mourns Death of Longtime Board Member, José S. Sorzano

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is saddened to announce the passing of longtime Board Member, José S. Sorzano.

José Mas, MasTec's CEO, commented, "It's with great sadness that I announce the passing of our friend and fellow Board Member, José Sorzano. José has been our longest serving independent Board Member. We are thankful for his outstanding leadership, friendship, guidance, wisdom and humor. He will be greatly missed by the MasTec family, the construction industry and his community. José continuously upheld MasTec's values of trust, accountability, caring, commitment and excellence."

Jorge Mas, Chairman of MasTec's Board, added, "José's untimely passing leaves a void in the life of all who were fortunate enough to know him. For over 25 years in the MasTec boardroom I saw firsthand how José approached every decision with an unwavering commitment to the Company and our shareholders. Throughout his tenure, MasTec faced its share of challenges. In honor of José's memory, we will continue to seize future challenges as opportunities."

In addition to his role as a MasTec Director, he has been Chairman of The Austin Group, Inc., an international corporate consulting firm, since 1989, a director of Securiport LLC, a privately held biometric company, and a member of the Board of Advisors of the Free Cuba Committee since 2000. Additionally, he was Special Assistant to President Reagan for National Security Affairs from 1987 to 1988; Associate Professor of Government, Georgetown University, from 1969 to 1987; Ambassador and U.S. Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 1983 to 1985; and Chairman of the Board of Visitors, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation from 2003 to 2006.

Having served as a MasTec director since 1995, he brought to our Board of Directors significant experience in governmental and international affairs, international business and a historical perspective on our growth and operations.

The Company sends its sincere condolences to Ambassador Sorzano's family. While we mourn his passing, we celebrate his life, his accomplishments and his service to MasTec and our country.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com . The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mastec-mourns-death-of-longtime-board-member-jose-s-sorzano-301199671.html

SOURCE MasTec, Inc.