Hoth Therapeutics Announces Production of HT-001 for Cancer Treatment

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has signed a production agreement for both GLP and GMP materials associated with HT-001 with Tergus Pharma for its novel cancer treatment drug, HT-001.

This announcement follows the recent news that Hoth has requested a Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss a proposed drug development program for the novel treatment.

HT-001 is a topical formulation designed for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy. EGFR inhibitors are used for treatment of cancers with EGFR up-regulation (such as non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, and colon cancer). EGFR inhibitors are often associated with dose-limiting skin toxicities that can result in interruption of treatment. HT-001 is targeted to treat these EGFR-induced skin disorders to allow patients to achieve the best potential outcomes of EGFR therapy.

"Hoth management is pleased with the advancement of our HT-001 treatment throughout the developmental process," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "Patients struggling with dermatological ailments have been known to halt, and even discontinue potentially life-saving oncology treatments. Our hope that is our topical therapeutic will provide care to those in need."

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com .

