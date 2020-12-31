  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Commercial Operations Jeffrey Ryan Stewart Sold $2.7 million of Shares

December 31, 2020 | About: ABBV +1.66%

EVP, Commercial Operations of Abbvie Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Ryan Stewart (insider trades) sold 25,290 shares of ABBV on 12/29/2020 at an average price of $105 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

AbbVie Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and sells a range of pharmaceutical products for treating chronic autoimmune diseases, virology and neurological disorders. AbbVie Inc has a market cap of $187.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $106.342200 with a P/E ratio of 22.48 and P/S ratio of 4.22. The dividend yield of AbbVie Inc stocks is 4.43%. AbbVie Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with AbbVie Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Commercial Operations Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of ABBV stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $105. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

