Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) EVP, Sales David A Vort Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP, Sales of Irhythm Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A Vort (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of IRTC on 12/29/2020 at an average price of $239.14 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed by combining wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine-learning capabilities. iRhythm Technologies Inc has a market cap of $6.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $233.570000 with and P/S ratio of 25.86. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with iRhythm Technologies Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Sales David A Vort sold 5,000 shares of IRTC stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $239.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.33% since.

EVP, Sales David A Vort sold 5,000 shares of IRTC stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $231.91. The price of the stock has increased by 0.72% since.

EVP, Sales David A Vort sold 10,000 shares of IRTC stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has increased by 11.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IRTC, click here