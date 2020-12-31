  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

MedX Health to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Thursday, January 7, 2021

December 31, 2020 | About: TSXV:MDX +0%

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / MedX Health Corp. (TSXV:MDX)("MedX" or "the Company"), a global leader in teledermatology, will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Thursday, January 7th at 5:00 PM EST. Mike Druhan, President of Dermatology Products & Services, will host the presentation and answer investors' questions.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021
Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time (1:00 PM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39362

Mr. Druhan will provide an overview of MedX's unique image capture technology and its fully integrated telemedicine platform. MedX specializes in the Dermatology market. Included in the presentation will be MedX's commercialization strategy and its SaaS financial model.

If you would like to book one-on-one investor meetings with MedX Health and to watch the MedX presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event website is available here: https://canada.snn.network/

For those unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda":

About MedX
MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy® on DermSecure® telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy® technology. SIAscopy® is also embedded in its products SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™ include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain-free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are Health Canada, FDA, TGA and CE cleared for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality photobiomodulation therapeutic and dental lasers to provide drug-free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain.

About SNN.Network
SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create your own watchlist and screen for ideas you're interested in; find out about investor conferences you want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

Contact:
Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
Phone: (416) 479-9547
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: MedX Health Corp. via SNN Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/622841/MedX-Health-to-Present-at-the-SNN-Network-Canada-Virtual-Event-on-Thursday-January-7-2021

img.ashx?id=622841

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)