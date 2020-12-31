SMS Concierge Further Extends Ivrnet Central's New Markets

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / Building upon the success of the new capability Ivrnet Central to manage professional associations - announced previously on August 9th 2019 - Ivrnet is pleased to announce a further extension of Ivrnet Central's capabilities and client base through the successful release of the "SMS Concierge".

Initially built to fulfill an RFP for a mission critical government application that uses SMS to connect citizens to an emergency hotline, the Concierge module for Ivrnet Central has been successfully deployed for multiple clients in 2019.

Concierge is an SMS information system that provides both automated answers to questions asked via SMS as well as contact center connection to live agents to engage users in more complex discussions. Concierge allows companies to cost-effectively and rapidly answer questions texted to short codes, long codes, and toll-free numbers across North America. It also provides users access to frequently sought information such as company promotions, contact information, events and programs through texting.

In addition to automated answers, Concierge integrates call center agents with SMS to engage in complex discussions and provides a set of call center tools to manage each communication, including help desk ticketing and escalation capabilities. MMS capabilities allow users to provide visual information to an agent by simply taking and texting a picture from their mobile device. This capability has notably been deployed in 2019 to implement a ‘hotline' that simplifies the reporting of crimes in progress or evidence of prior events.

"The new Concierge service is one of the largest leaps forward for Ivrnet Central in the last 2 years", stated Andrew Watts, CEO of Ivrnet. "The service started with the most demanding of applications - the exchange of emergency information between government bodies and large populations of citizens. Integrating this capability into Ivrnet Central allows us to provide new capabilities to our corporate clients and associations, allows us to provide a new set of services to existing clients, and opens up yet more markets for 2019."

Concierge is the second major addition to Ivrnet's industry leading product suite in 2019.



www.ivrnet.com

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value‐added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 222, 1338 - 36 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta T2E 6T6

