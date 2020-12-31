  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

cxLoyalty Group Holdings Inc. Completes Sale of its Global Loyalty Division to JPMorgan Chase

December 31, 2020 | About: NYSE:JPM +1.36%

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 31, 2020

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- cxLoyalty Group Holdings, Inc. ("cxLoyalty Group Holdings") today announced the closing of the previously announced sale of its Global Loyalty division ("cxLoyalty") to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) ("JPMC"). The Company will operate under the Global Customer Engagement division and will be headquartered in Stamford, CT.

The transaction includes cxLoyalty's leading technology platforms, full service travel agency, gift card, merchandise, and points bank businesses. cxLoyalty will operate as a business unit within JPMC. The transaction excludes cxLoyalty Group Holdings' Global Customer Engagement division and other ongoing businesses.

"Today marks an important next chapter for the Global Customer Engagement business," said Greg Miller, who will lead the Global Customer Engagement Division going forward. "We are excited to be in a position to expand our product roadmap without capital constraints, which will open up a number of opportunities for the Company and better position us for the future. We have built significant momentum in our business and we will continue to advance our efforts in delivering unique, personalized solutions to our clients and their customers through user and content intelligence, and platform analytics. Our people, solution set, scale and delivery capability are what set us apart, and I look forward to working with our talented team as we execute on our shared long term-vision and propel our business to its next level of growth."

About cxLoyalty Group
cxLoyalty Group is a leading loyalty and customer engagement solutions company servicing 70 million consumers with approximately 3000 client & marketing partner relationships and over 40 years of experience. We design, administer and fulfill loyalty and customer engagement programs that strengthen and expand the value of relationships for brands around the globe, including many of the largest and most respected companies in the financial services, retail, travel, and telecom industries. Based in Stamford, Conn., cxLoyalty has approximately 3100 associates in 19 countries. For more information, visit www.cxloyalty.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cxloyalty-group-holdings-inc-completes-sale-of-its-global-loyalty-division-to-jpmorgan-chase-301199778.html

SOURCE cxLoyalty Group, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)