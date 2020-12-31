  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Switch to Present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference

December 31, 2020

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2020

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:SWCH) today announced that Thomas Morton, President, and Gabe Nacht, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual investor meetings and participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 4:00pm Eastern Time.

The live webcast and audio replay will be accessible via Switch's Investor Relations website at https://investors.switch.com/home/.

ABOUT Switch
Switch, Inc (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent global leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

