  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

8x8 Inc (EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sold $683,400 of Shares

December 31, 2020 | About: EGHT +0.44%

CFO of 8x8 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Samuel C. Wilson (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of EGHT on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $34.17 a share. The total sale was $683,400.

8x8 Inc is a technology company. It provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions that transform the way businesses communicate and collaborate globally. The company operates through two segments: America and Europe. 8x8 Inc has a market cap of $3.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.620000 with and P/S ratio of 7.24. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with 8x8 Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of EGHT stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $34.17. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.
  • CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of EGHT stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $30.97. The price of the stock has increased by 11.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer Bryan R Martin sold 301 shares of EGHT stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $30.97. The price of the stock has increased by 11.79% since.
  • Chief Products Officer Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of EGHT stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $30.97. The price of the stock has increased by 11.79% since.
  • SVP-GC,Secretary and CPO Matthew Zinn sold 421 shares of EGHT stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $30.97. The price of the stock has increased by 11.79% since.
  • Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 7,444 shares of EGHT stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $30.76. The price of the stock has increased by 12.55% since.
  • SVP-GC,Secretary and CPO Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of EGHT stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $29.95. The price of the stock has increased by 15.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EGHT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)