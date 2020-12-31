8x8 Inc (EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sold $683,400 of Shares

CFO of 8x8 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Samuel C. Wilson (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of EGHT on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $34.17 a share. The total sale was $683,400.

8x8 Inc is a technology company. It provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions that transform the way businesses communicate and collaborate globally. The company operates through two segments: America and Europe. 8x8 Inc has a market cap of $3.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.620000 with and P/S ratio of 7.24. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with 8x8 Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of EGHT stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $34.17. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of EGHT stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $30.97. The price of the stock has increased by 11.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Bryan R Martin sold 301 shares of EGHT stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $30.97. The price of the stock has increased by 11.79% since.

Chief Products Officer Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of EGHT stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $30.97. The price of the stock has increased by 11.79% since.

SVP-GC,Secretary and CPO Matthew Zinn sold 421 shares of EGHT stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $30.97. The price of the stock has increased by 11.79% since.

Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 7,444 shares of EGHT stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $30.76. The price of the stock has increased by 12.55% since.

SVP-GC,Secretary and CPO Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of EGHT stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $29.95. The price of the stock has increased by 15.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EGHT, click here