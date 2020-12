Spiros Segalas Comments on Lululemon

Apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU ) benefited from less-seasonal offerings, strong brand, and a direct-to-consumer infrastructure that shields it from wholesale distribution backlogs and increased levels of price discounting.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg