  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Nicholas Kitonyi
Nicholas Kitonyi
Articles (382)  | Author's Website |

Zoom Is Still an Exciting Growth Stock

The stock rallied more than 390% in 2020

January 02, 2021 | About: ZM -4.55% VZ +1.05% CSCO +0.61% MSFT +0.33%

Shares of U.S. telecommunications company Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have pulled back more than 40% since Oct. 19. This put a dent in the company's impressive run in 2020, which saw it grow its market value by more than 700% before the pullback.

Despite the year-end decline, Zoom still completed 2020 with a net gain of more than 390%. The company benefitted significantly from the shift in working and schooling practices necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The work-from-home and school-from-home trend became more popular in 2020, creating an exciting future for the video conferencing company according to Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio).

Gates said in November that companies will cut business travel by half within the next few years in favor of virtual communication via video streaming platforms like Zoom. He also said that 30% of the American workforce will work from home as companies continue to embrace virtual offices and flexible working environments.

Therefore, even as shares of Zoom trade at a notably high price-earnings ratio of about 234, there could be still some room left to run going into 2021. In fact, if Gates' assessment should come to pass, then it would be ideal to say that Zoom is currently undervalued.

The company has already established itself as one of the preferred options for virtual business communication, putting it in a good position to capitalize on opportunities as they arise.

In its fiscal third-quarter 2021 results announced at the end of November, Zoom posted a top line of $777.2 million, which is higher than the total revenue reported for the entire fiscal year 2020. Net income for the quarter soared to $198.6 million, compared to $25.3 million reported last year.

Zoom is now one of the fastest-growing technology stocks in the market, but some might be expecting it to slow down in 2021. The Covid-19 vaccines have restored optimism in the market, with many expecting things to go back to normal within the next few quarters. However, the slowdown in vaccine rollout and inoculations could put those prospects to a halt. The U.S. planned to vaccinate 20 million people with the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of December, but has only managed to ship 11 million vaccines and vaccinated 2.1 million people.

On the other hand, the U.K. has started vaccinations, but the government has already called for partial lockdowns in areas hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic. As such, it could take some time before everything goes back to normal, which means that the work-from-home and school-from-home culture may be far from over.

Valuation

When we factor in expected earnings growth for the next five years, shares of Zoom trade an exciting PEG ratio of 1.64. In comparison, fellow U.S. telecommunications giant and the parent company of BlueJeans, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), trades at a PEG ratio of 3.99. On the other hand, WebEx's parent Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trades at a PEG ratio of 2.95, while Skype owner Microsoft Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MSFT) equivalent is 2.57.

Therefore, it looks like Zoom's growth story could be about to get more exciting, even when some investors think it is over. The company's long-term future appears to be good and Gates certainly thinks so too.

Disclosure: No positions in the stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

Nicholas Kitonyi
Nicholas is the founder of CAGR Value. He is a financial analyst with extensive experience in investment research and stock market analysis. His analysis has been featured on several research sites.

Nicholas has solid knowledge of both U.S. and European markets. His investment style is focused on undervalued plays and growth stocks. Nicholas classifies himself as a swing trader and likes to trade GBP/USD, gold and FTSE 100, among other liquid instruments.

Visit Nicholas Kitonyi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Nicholas Kitonyi

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)