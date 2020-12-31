  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) EVP & General Counsel James H Graass Sold $510,000 of Shares

December 31, 2020 | About: EXP -0.59%

EVP & General Counsel of Eagle Materials Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James H Graass (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of EXP on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $102 a share. The total sale was $510,000.

Eagle Materials Inc supplies building products which are used in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction. Its segments include Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. Eagle Materials Inc has a market cap of $4.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $101.350000 with a P/E ratio of 28.24 and P/S ratio of 2.75. The dividend yield of Eagle Materials Inc stocks is 0.20%. Eagle Materials Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Michael Haack sold 9,230 shares of EXP stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $102. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.
  • President and CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of EXP stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,603 shares of EXP stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $98.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & General Counsel James H Graass sold 5,000 shares of EXP stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $102. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.
  • EVP & General Counsel James H Graass sold 10,000 shares of EXP stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $98.9. The price of the stock has increased by 2.48% since.
  • Director Ed H Jr Bowman sold 1,396 shares of EXP stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $98.98. The price of the stock has increased by 2.39% since.
  • Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of EXP stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $97.69. The price of the stock has increased by 3.75% since.
  • Director Martin M Ellen sold 2,161 shares of EXP stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $97. The price of the stock has increased by 4.48% since.

